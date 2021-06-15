FIRST ALERT - Few isolated showers today, then humidity is going DOWN

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some wonderful weather, especially Wednesday and Thursday!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s, there’s a few showers possible east of Columbia as a cold front nears.

Low humidity for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday and Saturday the humidity goes back up and the temps rise into the low 90s.

Things are heating up in the tropics we are tracking tropical storm Bill and a few tropical waves.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A strong cold front is approaching from the northwest today. Before the cooler and drier air behind it moves in we can expect another muggy day today with highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers east of Columbia, but other than that expect to stay dry.

Drier air moves in this evening and continues to filter in tonight. Low temps are near 66 and highs Wednesday reach the upper 80s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure builds into the region.

Thursday looks gorgeous with low humidity and highs reaching the upper 80s once again. Expect mostly sunny skies. High pressure is still in control of our weather.

We start to warm up and the humidity increases Friday. Morning lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach 92. Expect sunny skies. The high pressure system moves east and starts bringing in a more southern flow, warming us up and increasing humidity.

There’s a 20% chance of some showers Saturday afternoon with high temps reaching the low 90s.

Father’s Day has a 40% chance of some showers and storms as we start tapping into some tropical moisture from the Gulf. Highs are in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT TROPICS:

We’re keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche called Invest 92L. The low has a high chance (70%) of development in the next 5 days as it slowly meanders north. The system could, in fact, become a depression. We need to keep our eye on this system as some of its moisture could reach us by next week.

Tropical Storm Bill is just off the east coast of New York. . It will move north and east. It is expected to move north and east away from the United States and dissipate over colder waters near Nova Scotia.

Additionally, we are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that is moving west . It has a low chance (20%) of additional development over the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated showers east of Columbia (20% Chance) Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Dry. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 91.

Father’s Day: Mostly Cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs near 85.

