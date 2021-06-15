SkyView
“A Father’s Legacy” hits theatres this Thursday with several South Carolina connections

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A movie that will be shown in theatres this Thursday, June 17 – for one night only – was shot here in South Carolina by a Sumter native.

Jason Mac joined me on WIS TV Midday from California to talk about his newest project that will have Midlands viewers recognizing areas of Sumter County in the film.

Jason not only wrote, produced, and directed A Father’s Legacy, he also is a main star of the feature film. He filmed it here in his home state – even using parts of his family’s property.

The story is about a man on the run from the law.  A search for his father forces him into the life of a secluded old man in the woods. As the days pass and the secrets about their past are revealed, they learn a lot about each other, themselves, and life.

Here is the trailer to A Father’s Legacy: https://www.comingsoon.net/movies/trailers/1172370-exclusive-a-fathers-legacy-trailer

Jason Mac is also known for The Vampire Diaries, Castle and Criminal Minds. He has had films appear in film festivals all over, and he now is making his feature film directorial debut with A Father’s Legacy. The movie is an inspirational story of faith, family, and redemption.

You can get tickets to https://www.fathomevents.com/events/A-Fathers-LegacyAfter the movie, the event features a conversation with Director/Star Jason Mac and Pastor Brannon Shortt from Bayside Church about the importance of fatherhood, how the choices you make have consequences, and additional key takeaways from the film.

