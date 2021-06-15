SkyView
Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Charleston Co.

Kalea Neveah White
Kalea Neveah White(The Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Riley Bean
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Ladson.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Kalea Neveah White, 14, was last seen at around 2 a.m. on June 9 near 9919 Highway 78 in Ladson.

Deputies say there was no reliable clothing description available, but through investigation they discovered that White may be in the Columbia area if she is not in Charleston County.

White is listed as a missing person and deputies say she does not have a working phone number. She is described by the CCSO as being 5′1 and 150 pounds. They say she has black hair and brown eyes.

The CCSO is asking anyone with information on White or her whereabouts to please contact them at 843-202-1700 or Detective Will Muirheid at 843-554-2238.

If contact is made with the person after hours, the CCSO asks that people please notify Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200

