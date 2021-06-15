SkyView
The Daddy and Me 5K takes off this Saturday

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Here’s a great way to celebrate the father figure in your life – with a 5K you can run, walk, or skip your way through.

The Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is holding another The Daddy & Me 5K to raise money to continue the organization’s impact in the greater Columbia area. 

The Midlands Fatherhood Coalition is a holistic organization with a mission to engage fathers in the positive support of their children. The group works to enhance support for fatherhood throughout the Midlands.

Santanna Hayes is the group’s marketing and quality director. He appeared on WIS TV Midday to talk about how the Coalition offers free services that include education, job readiness, men’s health education, legal education, parenting, spiritual development, job assistance, drug/alcohol education, and peer support.

The 3.1 mile race is at Saluda Shoals Park this Saturday, June 19. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. It’s a family-friendly event open to everyone. The entire family is being encouraged to participate.  There will be an electric warmup and festive pre- and post-race activities.

Learn more about the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition at https://www.midlandsfathers.com/.

Sign up for The Daddy and Me 5K at https://thedaddyme5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=14225.

