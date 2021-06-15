SkyView
CPD searching for elderly woman who walked away from hospital

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate an elderly woman who has gone missing.

Officials say 72-year-old Patricia Quattlebaum walked away from an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m.

Family members have expressed concerns about her safety and well-being.

Quattlebaum was last seen wearing a blue denim dress and black and white polka dot shoes.

Anyone with information about Quattlebaum’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

