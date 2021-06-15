Columbia man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2018 murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Correy Brown has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of a man that occurred in 2018.

A jury found Brown, 43, guilty after a week-long trial that concluded on June 11.

Brown was accused of shooting Donald Young in the neck while he was driving his car.

Young was found deceased inside of his vehicle after it crashed on Meeting House and Clarkson roads. Officials later determined that Young has been shot before the crash.

In 2019, Brown was arrested and charged in connection with Young’s murder.

According to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor, evidence including surveillance video, Brown’s phone records, and eyewitness accounts were inconsistent with his account to police.

