Alabama workplace shooting: Two employees killed, two injured at Mueller Co. in Albertville

By Eric Graves, Stefante Randall and Wade Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two employees of the Mueller Co. are dead following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

Police gathered outside of the Albertville facility early on Tuesday morning. According to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin, BPD officers along with the Albertville Police Department were at the location most of the morning.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith confirms a shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on June 15. The incident happened at the Mueller Co. facility located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

Smith said the shots were fired by an employee. Two employees were killed and two were injured as a result of the gunshots. Albertville Police say the suspect then left the scene in a vehicle following the shooting. The two injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.

At this time, detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts.

No names are being released at this time pending notification of the family of those involved.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Chief Smith told WAFF’s Stefante Randall the suspect is not a threat to the public.

From the Albertville Police Facebook page: In reference to the situation this morning at Mueller, the scene is secure and still being processed. There is no threat to the surrounding area as the shooter has been located. Businesses in the industrial park are safe to conduct business as normal.

Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville
Police presence outside of Mueller Co. in Albertville(WAFF)

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
