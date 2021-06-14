Two arrested for murder of 21-year-old in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested a man and woman for the murder of a 21-year-old Columbia man.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Naia Lawson, 20, and Dorian Gossette, 18, are each charged with murder. Officials say Gossette is additionally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Both were arrested without incident Sunday.

Deputies say they were called to the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive for a shooting on May 20 just before 11 pm. When they arrived, deputies say they found Shantarius Thompson inside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

According to officers, Thompson told told investigators someone in a car started shooting at him when he arrived at a house on Kathleen Drive. Thompson was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the investigation has revealed that the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation involving the victim and Lawson.

Both Lawson and Gossette have been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

