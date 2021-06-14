SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Springdale Elementary dedicates buddy bench in memory of Faye Swetlik

By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Springdale Elementary School has unveiled a buddy bench that has been dedicated in memory of Faye Swetlik.

Faye Swetlik was a first-grader at the Lexington Two school when she went missing in early 2020. Her body was later discovered shallow grave not far from where she was taken.

RELATED STORY | 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik remembered around the world

Springdale students and staff held the school-wide dedication event Monday. The ceremony included singing, bubbles, and balloons.

The buddy bench in pink, one of Faye’s favorite colors, was given to the school by an anonymous donor.

Misty Burton, owner of Tenfold Collective, also made a donation that allowed the school to purchase an ocean-themed seesaw, adorned with Springdale’s dolphin mascot and the first grade’s shark mascot.

A new red flower table and lime green spinner chair will accompany the buddy bench and seesaw.

“The playground is a place where friendships are made, laughter is contagious, and everyone is accepted,” said Michele Tynes, Faye’s first-grade homeroom teacher. “Faye loved to dance and sing at recess. She made sure everyone had a friend to play with.”

Tynes said the goal is to have a space on the playground that captures Faye’s fun-loving spirit. She said no single item on the playground speaks to that spirit more than the pink bench, inscribed with Faye’s name and painted with rainbows.

“The bright pink bench is a reminder of her message -- love and kindness,” Tynes said. “We hope talking about this will inspire students to embrace this outlook on life, too.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting leaves one dead in Cayce
Brady & Brandon
Suspects identified in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting stemming from drug deal
Mallory Beach
Depositions released in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Edward Stokes, 17, is charged with murder and armed robbery.
SC man killed while buying ATV he found on Facebook Marketplace, deputies say

Latest News

From pain to purpose: Micro preemie NICU family gives back on baby’s first birthday
Shemar Jackson, 7, died after being mauled by dogs on Monday in Marion County.
Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion Co. details what led to the attack
Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Springdale Elementary dedicates buddy bench in memory of Faye Swetlik
Springdale Elementary dedicates buddy bench in memory of Faye Swetlik