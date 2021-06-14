Police looking to identify suspects wanted for armed robbery of 50-year-old

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for armed robbery in Calhoun County.

According to police, the suspects are wanted for the armed robbery of a 50-year-old St. Matthews woman. Police say the robbery happened at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sunday night.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the St. Matthews Police Department at 803-874-2131, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

