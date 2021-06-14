SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Advertisement

Police looking to identify suspects wanted for armed robbery of 50-year-old

Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a 50-year-old woman in St. Matthews.
Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a 50-year-old woman in St. Matthews.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (WIS) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for armed robbery in Calhoun County.

According to police, the suspects are wanted for the armed robbery of a 50-year-old St. Matthews woman. Police say the robbery happened at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sunday night.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the St. Matthews Police Department at 803-874-2131, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting leaves one dead in Cayce
Brady & Brandon
Suspects identified in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting stemming from drug deal
Mallory Beach
Depositions released in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit
Edward Stokes, 17, is charged with murder and armed robbery.
SC man killed while buying ATV he found on Facebook Marketplace, deputies say

Latest News

Joseph Davies
Sumter County man reported missing found safe
Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death, Colleton County...
Coroner confirms both Murdaugh mother and son suffered ‘multiple gunshot wounds’
Thursday’s report brings the total number of cases since the outbreak began in South Carolina...
SC reports 132 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Monday
Shantarius Thompson, 21, of Columbia, died after being shot on Kathleen Drive.
Two arrested for murder of 21-year-old in northwest Columbia
Authorities say a Moncks Corner school resource officer who was fired following an...
Former Moncks Corner school resource officer charged with child sex crimes