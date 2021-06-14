Man killed inside vehicle in Columbia, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night in Columbia.
According to officials, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Longcreek Drive for a report of shots fired around 11:40 p.m..
When deputies arrived, they say they found a vehicle in the parking lot with bullet holes in it. According to deputies, a man who had been shot in the upper body was inside the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone who has any information is encouraged to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be submitted anonymously, and the tipster could be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.
