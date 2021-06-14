SkyView
High-speed Chester Co. chase ends with the arrest of a man from Hopkins, S.C.

Jesse Spearman
Jesse Spearman(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
CHESTER CO., S.C. (WBTV) - One person was arrested Saturday after a police chase with Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies involving a car stolen from the Sunoco Gas Station on Saluda Road. The chase started around 11:30 a.m. June 12.

The chase went around JA Cochran Bypass to Dawson Drive with the suspect reaching speeds of more than 100mph. During the chase, the suspect, later identified as Jesse Spearman of Hopkins, S.C., intentionally struck multiple patrol vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

After a short chase, Spearman was taken into custody.

He was then taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared. He was then transported to the Chester County Detention Center where he has been charged with two counts of assault and battery first degree, failure to stop for a blue light in the second degree, and grand larceny. Bond on all charges was denied.

Deputies sustained minor injuries. Spearman was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

