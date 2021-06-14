SkyView
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School

By Ray Rivera
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer with the Moncks Corner Police Department who is accused of having sex with a student at Berkeley High School while working as a school resource officer.

Zedrick Maurice Smalls, 50, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor along with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Smalls was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

The Moncks Corner Police Department requested that SLED investigate the incident. The case will be prosecuted by the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

According to affidavits released by SLED, Smalls is accused of having sex with the victim on two occasions in June. Additionally, agents said that on or around May 2021 and early June 2021, Smalls touched the victim inappropriately multiple times.

Officials with the Moncks Corner Police Department said Smalls was fired from the department following an investigation into an “inappropriate communication” with a student.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.
