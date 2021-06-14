FIRST ALERT - Expect a few days with low storm chances and low humidity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

Warm and muggy weather will dominate again Tuesday as a front lingers in the area. Starting Wednesday we will feel a dip in the humidity for a few days

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A few storms expected Monday evening/night

Tuesday a front will produce a few storms east of the area

Wednesday and Thursday will feature highs in the 80s and slightly lower humidity

Things are heating up in the tropics we are tracking a tropical depression and a few tropical waves.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We still have one more day of heat and humidity with highs in the low 90s. We have a cold front that swings in Tuesday evening it will remain east of the area and may fuel a few pop-up storms in the eastern half of the viewing area. You’ll notice the humidity going down Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful. High pressure is in control of our weather and drier air settles in making it feel much better. Lows are in the upper 60s and highs reach the upper 80s for both days.

Friday is a bit warmer. Lows dip down to 64, but highs reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

There’s a small chance of some thunderstorms as humidity starts to return Saturday. Expect a 20% chance with highs in the mid 90s. Father’s day has a 40% chance of rain and storms.

FIRST ALERT TROPICS:

We’re keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche called Invest 92L. The low has a high chance (0%) of development in the next 5 days as it slowly meanders north. The system could, in fact, become a depression. We need to keep our eye on this system as some of its moisture could reach us by next week. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Bill.

Tropical Depression #2 has developed off the coast of North Carolina. . It will move north and east and could form into a depression while over the warm Gulf Stream. It is expected to move north and east away from the United States and dissipate over colder waters near Nova Scotia.

Additionally, we are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that is moving west . It has a low chance (20%) of additional development over the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Dry. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

