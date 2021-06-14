Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning shooting has left one dead in Cayce, officials say.
Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety say they received a call around 3:40 a.m., Monday regarding an unconscious male in a vehicle on Groover Circle.
Officers arrived on the scene within minutes to find a male with at least one gun shot wound. The male was confirmed to be deceased on the scene.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division and Lexington County Coroner’s Office are on scene and assisting.
If you have any information that would assist investigators, you are urged to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.
