Columbia Police investigating hit and run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic officers with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a hit and run incident.
According to police, a male pedestrian was seriously injured at the I-26/Bush River Road bridge on Sunday. Officers are still gathering information about what happened.
If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers or call them at 1-888-Crime-SC.
