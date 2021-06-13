Vaccine clinic coming to 5 Points Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia, the Five Points Association and SCDHEC is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, June 14.
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Janssen (J&J) and the two-dose Moderna shots will be offered at the clinic.
All South Carolinians 18 and older are eligible and walk-ins are welcome.
The clinic will have two locations:
- Walk-ins: 5 Points fountain parking lot, 727 Harden St.
- Drive thru: 221 Devine St. (enter from back at Greene and Heidt Streets)
For any questions -- call DHEC at 1-866-365-8110.
