Vaccine clinic coming to 5 Points Monday

Vaccine clinic coming to 5 Points Monday
The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Source: KYTV)
By Connor Lomis | June 13, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated June 13 at 11:54 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia, the Five Points Association and SCDHEC is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, June 14.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Janssen (J&J) and the two-dose Moderna shots will be offered at the clinic.

All South Carolinians 18 and older are eligible and walk-ins are welcome.

The clinic will have two locations:

  • Walk-ins: 5 Points fountain parking lot, 727 Harden St.
  • Drive thru: 221 Devine St. (enter from back at Greene and Heidt Streets)

For any questions -- call DHEC at 1-866-365-8110.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.