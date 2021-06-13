South Carolina Carnival celebrates Caribbean Heritage Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Carnival celebrated the weekend of June 11 with a Carolina Caribbean Culture Festival.
The festival took place in Downtown Columbia and payed tribute to Caribbean American Heritage Month.
This nonprofit organization aims to promote and educate the community about the many faces of Caribbean culture.
The theme for 2021, “Music, Food, & Culture,” stemmed over all four days of the festival.
The weekends events included:
- June 11: J’ouvert (GLOW)
- June 12: Block party on Main Street in Columbia
- June 13: PUNCH’D at the Robert Mills House
For more information and tickets for events visit South Carolina Carnivals website.
