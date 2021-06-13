Hall Helps Team USA Win Palmer Cup in Sunday Singles

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- South Carolina’s Ryan Hall defeated Yuxin Lin 1-up in Sunday singles to help the United States team win the Arnold Palmer Cup for the first time since 2018. Team USA defeated Team International 33-27, holding a 13-11 advantage in singles matches today at Rich Harvest Farms.
Hall was 1-down through 12 holes after a birdie by Lin. He tied the match back up with a three on the next hole as Lin made a bogey at the par-3 13th hole. Hall made birdie on 17 to take a 1-up lead and both players carded fives at the par-5 18th hole.The victory pushes the American team’s record to 13-11-1 in the competition, which dates back to 1997.
Hall, a 2021 PING First Team All-American, made history this week becoming the first Gamecock player ever to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup for the United States team.
