Glenn Wins High Jump National Championship

Glenn, who is the first true freshman to win the title since 2006, cleared seven bars to win the title for the Garnet and Black. Glenn’s title is the second for the Gamecocks in the high jump since 2015 when Olympian Jeannelle Scheper won the title. Glenn’s rookie campaign is one for the record books. She finished as the indoor national runner-up in the same event and added a First Team All-America honor in the indoor 4x400m relay to total three of First Team nods in her first season in Columbia.