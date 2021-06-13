Gamecocks at AmeriCup Sunday Recap

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The South Carolina women’s basketball team was represented well at the Women’s AmeriCup with USA and Canada picking up wins at Coliseo Roberto Clemente on Sunday.
Sophomore Aliyah Boston had another strong performance, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in USA’s 87-65 win over Puerto Rico. Boston scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half, helping the red, white and blue shake off a slow start to take a 43-33 lead into the break. Junior Destanni Henderson made her impact felt away from the basket, only scoring three points but finishing with three assists and five rebounds.
Earlier on Sunday the two other Gamecocks in the tournament clashed as sophomore Laeticia Amihere helped her Canadian squad prevail over freshman Kamilla Cardoso and Brazil. Amihere notched her second consecutive game in double figures with 11 points as Canada edged out a 71-67 win over Brazil.
Monday has three straight games with Carolina connections as Amihere and Canada open the day against El Salvador at 12:10, followed by Cardoso and Brazil clashing with the US Virgin Islands at 3:10. Boston, Henderson and Staley are up next as the Americans face off against Venezuela at 6:10 on ESPN+. All games are in eastern time.
