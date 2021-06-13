Gamecocks at AmeriCup Sunday Recap

Sophomore Aliyah Boston had another strong performance, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in USA’s 87-65 win over Puerto Rico. Boston scored 10 of her 15 points in the first half, helping the red, white and blue shake off a slow start to take a 43-33 lead into the break. Junior Destanni Henderson made her impact felt away from the basket, only scoring three points but finishing with three assists and five rebounds.