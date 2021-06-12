Sumter man wanted after woman found dead, another wounded

SUMTER, SC (WIS) – Police are trying to locate a suspect in an assault that left one woman dead and another severely injured.
The suspect is Mustafa Abdur Salaam, 51, of George Washington Boulevard in Sumter.
Officers were called to Chestnut Pointe apartments on Roxbury Court after 8:15 p.m. Friday regarding the assault.
One woman was found dead at the scene and another seriously wounded.
Salaam, identified as the suspect, left the scene and could be driving an older model black Toyota Scion, officers say.
Police also are looking for two unidentified women with a child -- they were reportedly at the apartment and were seen leaving in a blue Infinity SUV with Georgia license plates.
The names of those victims will be released at a later time.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has been notified that the family is scheduling an autopsy for the woman killed.
With any information, call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or submit a tip to CrimeStoppers.
