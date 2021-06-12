Staley under consideration for NBA coaching job

By Joe Gorchow | June 12, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 11:46 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley is under consideration for a job in the NBA.

According to a recent report in the Athletic, Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is among the first wave of candidates considered for the vacant Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching position.

In a statement Saturday night, the University of South Carolina said, “Portland has contacted Athletics Director Ray Tanner to let the school know of the team’s interest in speaking to Coach Staley about their head coaching position.”

Staley, in a recent interview, did not express interest in becoming a head coach in the NBA. She spoke this past April after Carolina’s season concluded and said, “not an ounce of me really wants to coach outside of college.”

Staley has conquered college hoops in Columbia. In 13 seasons with South Carolina, she has guided the Gamecocks to the 2017 national title, a number one final ranking in 2020, six SEC Tournament titles, and three Final Four appearances, including one this past season.

Staley’s also the head basketball coach of Team USA.

