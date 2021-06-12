Prisma Health hosts mobile vaccine clinic at Soda City

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health held its first Soda City vaccination clinic Saturday morning and the clinic welcomed people ages 12 and up.
The site offered the Pfizer vaccine, available without an appointment, and allowed visitors to receive their first or second dose.
One patient came to Soda City for fruit, not knowing the vaccination site was there, and was able to get her second shot.
“I needed a specific one, and they had it here,” she says.
Prisma chose to host its mobile vaccination site at the farmer’s market because there are many people that come to the event weekly that may be in need of a shot. The clinic aims to make the vaccine accessible to a wide range of people who may have trouble accessing vaccines otherwise.
“This is a great way to try to let the community know the importance of it, keep giving vaccines and reach out,” said Dr. Caughman Taylor of Prisma Health.
Because Soda City is a family-oriented event, third year pediatrics resident Meghan Brown says it’s a good opportunity to reach the 12-18 age group.
“We are seeing quite a bit of MIS-C, and so with the amounts that we’re seeing, it’s really important for the teenagers and older kids to get vaccinated as well as adults,” Brown said.
Prisma Health physicians say that getting vaccinated protects more than the patient; it protects everyone around the patient as well.
“It protects our loved ones. We have lots of people who are immunocompromised elderly, and you’re protecting others who either cannot (get the vaccine) or their immunity goes away quicker,” Taylor said. “So, we’re not only protecting ourselves, our children, but we’re protecting our whole community and those we love.”
Prisma Health’s mobile vaccination site will return to Soda City on July 12 to provide the Pfizer vaccine. People are welcome to come and get their first or second dose.
Prisma says that if July 12 is not convenient for you and you’re in need of a first or second dose at that time, you can get your shot at any of their vaccine clinic locations.
