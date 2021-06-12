Myrtle Beach welcomes over 35,000 at Carolina Country Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Country Fest in Myrtle Beach is taking place from June 10 to 13.
The sold out festival hosted over 35,000 on it’s second night.
The country fest hosted many big name artists including Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen and many others.
Gov. McMaster expressed his excitement tweeting: “South Carolina is open for business and we are thrilled to host these major events once again.”
