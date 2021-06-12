Henderson and Boston Shine in AmeriCup Opener

The Gamecocks are represented all over the tournament on top of the Team USA connections with Laeticia Amihere playing for Canada and Kamilla Cardoso suiting up for Brazil. Amihere got her tournament started earlier on Saturday, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as Canada knocked off the US Virgin Islands, 101-41. Cardoso and the Brazil squad opened play on Friday with a 118-43 win over El Salvador, finishing with a 16-point 12-rebound double-double and followed that with 12 points and eight rebounds in a 79-56 win over Columbia on Saturday.