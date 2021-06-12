FIRST ALERT: Scattered strong storms this evening, then isolated showers for Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our weather will slowly improve as we move through your Sunday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. Scattered rain and storms are possible for the Midlands as a cold front moves through the area. Some storms could be strong. Rain chances tonight are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
· Rain chances are down to 20% on Sunday. So, a few isolated showers or storms could develop. It won’t feel quite as humid. Highs will be mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a good deal of clouds Sunday.
· High temps will be in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week with our next cold front.
· A few storms are possible for Father’s Day Weekend.
· We’re also tracking a developing system in the tropics!
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Saturday night, it’s a First Alert. A cold front will continue pushing into the area from the north, giving way to scattered showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances tonight are around 50%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
The front will be to our south by Sunday, giving way to only a 20% chance of showers and storms. Otherwise, we’ll see a good deal of clouds Sunday. Also, our humidity levels will drop briefly during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. Each day will feature at least a 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Another cold front moves through the area into Wednesday, giving way to lower humidity values and brief break from the heat. Highs will sink into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Next weekend is Father’s Day Weekend. We’ll see a chance of storms Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 30-40% on Sunday.
Tropics:
We’re keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche called Invest 92L. The low has a medium chance (40%) of development in the next 5 days as it moves northward. The system could, in fact, become a depression by the middle of next week. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Bill.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (50%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Sunday: Clouds Around. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of A Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.