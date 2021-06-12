First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers today, mostly cloudy skies too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plenty of clouds today and a few showers too.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of some sprinkles today. Highs are in the mid 80s.
· Low 90s Monday with a 20% chance of showers and thunder.
· Drier air begins to move in Tuesday evening, which lowers our chance of rain. Highs are still in the low 90s.
· Much less humidity Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s for high temps.
· We’re also tracking a developing system in the tropics with Invest 92-L.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got mid 80s today, a bit cooler than yesterday because of increased cloud coverage. There’s a large trough aloft and a low pressure system just off our coast. This is just enough to bring clouds and a 20% chance of sprinkles.
Monday the jet stream moves north a little and allows for some of the heat from the west to move into the area. We are near 93 with partly cloudy skies. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon.
A large cold front is approaching Tuesday. It looks like it just brings cooler temps and dry air. The dry air will inhibit any rain showers, so I’ve dropped the rain chance altogether. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. You should be able to feel the drier air by the evening.
The drier air is here Wednesday and it sticks around Thursday too. Lows are in the mid to upper 60s and highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
We’re a bit warmer Friday with highs reaching 90 under mostly sunny skies.
Tropics:
We’re keeping an eye on a developing area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche called Invest 92L. The low has a medium chance (40%) of development in the next 5 days as it hovers for a while around the same location. The system could, in fact, become a depression by the middle of next week. The next name on the Atlantic Hurricane List is Bill.
Today: Clouds Around. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Dry. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.