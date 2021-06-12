Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove to retire

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After more than 35 years in law enforcement, Cayce Department of Public Safety Byron Snellgrove, announced his retirement on Thursday.
The community is thankful for his leadership and commitment to professionalism and community policing.
“His dedication to our city, to the department and to our amazing officers is something we will never forget,” said Mayor Elise Partin. “We are so thankful for his service to our city and his compassion for our citizens.”
Under the leadership of Director Snellgrove, the Cayce Department of Public Safety achieved many accolades.
Chief Snellgove is most proud of the following:
- Receiving state accreditation in 2019 and being re-accredited in 2020
- Receiving numerous prestigious awards for the department and personnel
- Expanding the department to better serve the community safely and efficiently
- Creating a community policing program (COPS) and a full, dedicated K9 team
“We wish him the very best in his retirement and know that he has left an incredible mark on law enforcement in South Carolina,” stated JJ Jones, former Deputy Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety and current Executive Director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Association.
Chief Snellgrove will retire on December 31, 2021.
