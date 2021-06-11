SC reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health officials have announced the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in the state since March 2020, along with an ultra-low percent positive.

The Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 56 new confirmed cases and 30 new probable cases of the virus Monday, June 21. Those numbers are accurate as of June 19.

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

Taking both confirmed and probable those cases into account, Monday’s report of 86 total new cases is the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since March 2020!

Another positive sign in Monday’s report was an extremely low percent positive of 1.2% from more than 7,600 test results. That indicates low community spread of the virus.

To see confirmed and probable cases by county, as well as case numbers for June 17 and 18, click or tap here .

No new confirmed or probable deaths were reported as of June 19. However, DHEC did record deaths reported to them June 17 and 18. To see those, click or tap here .

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get more details and make an appointment by clicking or tapping here .

As of June 19, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

47.0% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,017,850 people

40.6% are fully vaccinated -- 1,742,159 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 7,612 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 1.2% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Monday, DHEC says 75.10% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 66.71% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 142 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it and awaiting a test, DHEC said. Of those patients, 35 are in the ICU.

DHEC is reporting 1,938 ventilators available in the state with 378 of them in use. COVID-19 patients account for 19 of those.

Click here for more information on hospital bed occupancy by county .

For information on nursing homes and long-term care facilities impacted by the virus, click or tap here .

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has created a new dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.