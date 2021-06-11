64-year-old woman killed trying to cross road in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died after being struck by a vehicle on June 10.
The incident occurred on 2400 block of Augusta Road in West Columbia at approximately 9 p.m.
According to the Coroner, Donna Barnes, 64, was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.
Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries of the incident, officials said.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The investigation by the West Columbia Police Department is ongoing.
