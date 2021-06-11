Man with history of mental illness reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 40-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Family members say they haven’t heard from Joseph Davies since May 20. They say he has a history of mental illness.
Davies is described as 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 200 pounds.
Officials say he usually wears camouflage or gray shorts, t-shirts, and sneakers.
Anyone with information about Davies’ whereabouts is urged to contact Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.
