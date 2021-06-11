Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting of teen in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.
Kentez Jamal Gregg, 24, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On May 19, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road.
Upon arrival, they found the body of Dante Atkins. It was later determined he died from an apparent gunshot wound.
On June 11, Gregg was arrested in connection with the shooting. A motive has not been released at this time.
