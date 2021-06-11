LR Five announces summer food service dates

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five announced its Summer Food Service Program dates Friday.
The program will begin on Wednesday, June 23 and end on Thursday, August 4. Pick up days are on Wednesdays. However, meals will not be offered on Wednesday, July 7. All children ages 0-18 are eligible for the service.
“We have had good participation with our Summer Food Service Program over the years,” said Todd Bedenbaugh, School District Five’s executive director of operations. “Some families struggle to provide balanced meals to their children in the summer months, and our program helps lighten that burden. Poverty does not take a break in the summer.”
- Chapin High School (300 Columbia Avenue, Chapin) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Dutch Fork High School (1400 Old Tamah Road, Irmo) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Irmo High School (6671 St. Andrews Road, Columbia) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7,21, 7/28, 8/4 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- H. E. Corley Elementary School (1500 Chadford Road, Irmo) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Harbison West Elementary School (257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Leaphart Elementary School (120 Piney Grove Road, Columbia) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Seven Oaks Elementary School (2800 Ashland Road, Columbia) - Wednesdays: 7/14, 7/21, 7/28 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Crooked Creek Park (1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
- Irmo Village Apartments (700 Chipwood Court, Columbia - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m.
- River Oaks Apartments (5324 Bush River Road, Columbia) - Wednesdays: 6/23, 6/30, 7/14, 7/21, 7/28, 8/4 from 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis.
