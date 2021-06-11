Lexington County man arrested on multiple sexual exploitation of a minor charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a Lexington County man in connection with the sexual exploitation of minors.
Daniel Wayne Robert Miller, 37, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Officials say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Miller.
An investigation revealed that Miller had engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
Miller was taken into custody by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on June 3. The Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the US Secret Service assisted with the investigation.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.