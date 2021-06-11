Furry Friend Fridays: Meet Skye

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Skye, a 1-year-old terrier mix that is 43 pounds and just a bundle of fun!
Skye has a great big goofy smile. She is very sweet and affectionate and will climb right into your lap if you let her, her rescuers at Pawmetto Lifeline said.
She loves to play with tennis balls and Kong toys. Her favorite summer activity at Pawmetto Lifeline is playing with her big orange ball in the pool. She makes quite the splash!
Skye is a great listener and very attentive, especially when it comes to training. Her rescuers say she’s very intelligent and a fast learner. She will work hard for treats!
Skye’s higher energy level would be a perfect match for an active family with older children that she won’t accidentally knock down.
She loves to get outside and play and go for walks.
She has done great meeting other dogs at Pawmetto Lifeline and would love to meet your family’s pup if you have one to see how they get along!
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
Be sure to tune in every Friday morning on WIS News 10 Sunrise for “Furry Friend Fridays!”
Via SKYPE, we’ll talk with a knowledgeable staff member at Pawmetto Lifeline about shelter operations and feature many more lovable and ready-to-be-adopted pets like Skye!
