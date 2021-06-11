FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for potential strong storms

Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon making it an alert day. We have partly cloudy skies to begin the day and mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a 70% chance of seeing some rain and thunder. High temps reach the upper 80s. An upper level trough and low pressure system move east dragging a weak cold front at the surface that will kick off the chance of rain. We have enough humidity for these storms to form under these conditions.