FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for potential strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got the chance of some stronger cells forming this afternoon, so be weather aware today!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Today is an alert day. Strong storms are a possibility with heavy downpours and isolated gusty winds today.
· Chance of rain today is around 70%, mainly in the afternoon.
· Highs today reach the upper 80s.
· Sunday is a little drier with mostly cloudy skies and only a 20% chance of some showers.
· High temps will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
· A few storms are possible for Father’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
Scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon making it an alert day. We have partly cloudy skies to begin the day and mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a 70% chance of seeing some rain and thunder. High temps reach the upper 80s. An upper level trough and low pressure system move east dragging a weak cold front at the surface that will kick off the chance of rain. We have enough humidity for these storms to form under these conditions.
Sunday the upper level trough is still in the region so expect mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the upper 80s.
We warm up as a ridge to our west nudges the jet stream north. Highs are in the low 90s both Monday and Tuesday. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms both days.
A trough in the jet stream moves south over our region and at the surface of the earth a cold front passes through. This cools us down and brings in some drier air. It’ll actually feel pretty good after a week and a half of high humidity! Lows are around 70 and highs are in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday is similar but morning lows are in the mid 60s.
Tracking The Tropics
There’s a disturbance off the coast of Central America that has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system within the next 5 days. We will keep our eyes on it!
Alert Day Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (70%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Clouds Around. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of A Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
