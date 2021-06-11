FIRST ALERT: Saturday is an Alert Day for potential strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking a few strong storms for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
· This weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.
· Saturday is an Alert Day! Scattered strong storms are expected Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes closer to the area from the north. Rain chances are around 60%. Some storms could bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
· Rain chances are down to 20% on Sunday. It will feel quite as humid. Highs will be mid to upper 80s. We’ll see a good deal of clouds Sunday.
· High temps will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
· A few storms are possible for Father’s Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
Your entire weekend will not be a washout, but be weather aware Saturday!
Saturday is an Alert Day. We could see scattered strong storms in the Midlands as we move through the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in from the north. We always have to be extra cautious of cold fronts moving into warm, humid weather this time of the year. At times, we’ve seen numerous strong storms in the past here in the Midlands. So, this is your heads up! Rain chances are around 60%.
Any storms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Watch out for some minor flooding. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.
The front will be to our south by Sunday, giving way to only a 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, we’ll see a good deal of clouds. Also, our humidity levels will drop briefly during the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week courtesy of another cold front.
Highs will sink into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Next weekend is Father’s Day Weekend. We’ll see a chance of storms Saturday and Sunday.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms Early (20-30%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Strong Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Clouds Around. Slight Chance of Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of A Storm (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
