DHEC responds to myocarditis trend in younger vaccine recipients

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The CDC has scheduled an emergency meeting for June 18 to review 475 reports nationwide that contain information about myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccinations.
SCDHEC says that instances of myocarditis are not increased overall, but cases are now being seen more in the younger age group of 16-24 after receiving an mRNA vaccine.
Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said the study started in Israel.
Israel sent their records to the United States, which then began keeping extensive records of all cases of myocarditis. Most cases of myocarditis are mild and resolve without permanent damage and myocarditis is fairly common with many causes including viruses other than COVID.
Following the release of records in Israel, which Kelly says is a highly vaccinated country that also keeps diligent records and follow-ups -- the FDA, CDC, and DHEC asked doctors to lower the threshold in which they would regularly report myocarditis. Doctors were asked to contact patients with cases they may have missed or patients that did not disclose vaccination records.
Additional cases were sent to the CDC and DHEC in the weeks that followed.
“What they do is not only a review of the information that was sent in,” said Kelly. “They do a further investigation to understand which tests were done, to confirm this diagnosis, what were the results, and what was the final outcome with the patient.”
We do not currently have the information on all the reports sent in, Kelly explained, because those investigations do take time.
According to the CDC, more than 165 million people in the country have received at least one dose of an mRNA vaccine, either Moderna or Pfizer. The CDC received more than 400 reports nationwide of myocarditis cases that are currently being reviewed.
There is no reported increase in cases of myocarditis in any age group besides ages 16-24, according to DHEC.
DHEC also says that following mRNA vaccination in that age group, more than 80 percent of patients fully recover with no permanent symptoms. Nationwide, the CDC reports that the rate of myocarditis among the age group is 16 cases per one million doses of vaccine.
“Most of the cases are mild and many of them wouldn’t even come to attention except for the fact that there was heightened awareness,” said Kelly.
Conversely, myocarditis is the hallmark symptom of a condition known as MIS-C or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. MIS-C is a condition that affects children who contract the COVID-19 virus and is a rare, but very serious illness.
Nationwide, the CDC reports there have been more than 4,000 cases of MIS-C, and 116 have been reported by DHEC in South Carolina. DHEC data shows cases by region with the Midlands leading the state with 44 MIS-C cases.
DHEC says that children of color are affected by MIS-C in higher proportions, as well as children that have other medical conditions such as heart disease or obesity.
Kelly says that the risk of myocarditis following vaccination is very rare and should not deter anyone from getting the vaccine.
“We are talking about a symptom that is temporary, that resolves sometimes spontaneously,” says Kelly. “We are not seeing deaths from myocarditis. We’re not seeing permanent heart damage from myocarditis after the vaccine. But, we are seeing deaths and permanent heart damage from the disease.”
A Columbia father of a five-year-old says that trusting science while being wary of information on social media helped his family make the best choice for them.
“My biggest fear as a parent is to contract COVID and bring it home,” he says. “It’s really that simple. Look into the scientific evidence and not just what you see on social media… do your research and do what’s best for your family.”
DHEC recommends that residents aged 12 and older get the vaccine. For those that are not eligible for the vaccine, DHEC recommends that everyone surrounding the child, such as immediate family members, get vaccinated to protect the child from a serious illness.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
