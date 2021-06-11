Columbia attorney accused of felony domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An attorney in Columbia was arrested early Friday morning and now faces a felony domestic violence charge.
Drelton Carson, 45, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department around 3 a.m. in the 2100 block of Wallace Street, which is on the edge of downtown.
Officers said a woman reported that Carson pulled out a gun while they were arguing inside a car.
She also said he yelled obscenities at her and acted aggressively.
More witnesses told police Carson pulled a gun on them, as well. They said the woman “feared for her life.”
An attorney for Carson denies the claims.
“I’ve known DJ for 15 years and he is a man of good character,” State Rep. Seth Rose, who is representing Carson, said. “He is innocent of these allegations and we ask that judgement be withheld until this is resolved in a court of law.”
Carson is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, as well as two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
Friday, a judge granted him a $30,000 surety bond. WIS has requested his mugshot.
