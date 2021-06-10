Sumter man, woman exchange gunfire; man arrested

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested for shooting a woman who was attempting to defend herself, officials say.
William Loney, 69, was charged with domestic violence, violation of court order of protection, and first degree burglary.
Loney entered a woman’s home in Sumter County by kicking the door open on May 27, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say after Loney entered the home, the woman shot him in self-defense. Loney then took the gun and shot the woman, officials say.
Loney and the woman were both taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
As of June 9, Loney remains at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he awaits his first appearance hearing.
