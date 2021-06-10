Sumter man charged with sawing off catalytic converters

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested for damaging a business van by cutting off the catalytic converters with a saw, deputies said.

Neal Anderson, 34, was charged with possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of metals and malicious injury to property.

The incident occurred on June 1 in the 4700 block of Broad Street in Sumter when Anderson sawed into the van, officials say.

Deputies found one of the converters in Anderson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on June 2.

Anderson had no proof of ownership of the converters nor processed a nonferrous metals permit.

After being sent to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, Anderson was released on June 9 after paying $4,627.50.

