Sumter man charged with sawing off catalytic converters

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested for damaging a business van by cutting off the catalytic converters with a saw, deputies said.
Neal Anderson, 34, was charged with possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of metals and malicious injury to property.
The incident occurred on June 1 in the 4700 block of Broad Street in Sumter when Anderson sawed into the van, officials say.
Deputies found one of the converters in Anderson’s vehicle during a traffic stop on June 2.
Anderson had no proof of ownership of the converters nor processed a nonferrous metals permit.
After being sent to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, Anderson was released on June 9 after paying $4,627.50.
