South Carolina Department of Transportation worker killed, 2 others injured in head-on crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Transportation employee was killed Thursday and two others were injured in a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Secretary Christy Hall.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Highway 178 near Scotts Ferry Road.
Coroner Sonny Cox said Charles “Chuck” Barry Kennedy, 59, of McCormick, was traveling south on Highway 178 when another vehicle traveling north on Highway 187 collided with Kennedy’s vehicle.
Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt-force trauma, Cox said.
Hall said in a statement that the other vehicle involved crossed the centerline and hit the SCDOT van head-on.
She said the SCDOT crew was on the way to a worksite.
Kennedy had been employed by SCDOT since February 2020. Two other members of the crew in the vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital, according to Hall.
