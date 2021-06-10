SC providing $39 million in COVID emergency assistance to non-public schools

SC providing $39 million in COVID emergency assistance to non-public schools
The program was created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act. (Source: Unsplash)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 11:46 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is providing nearly $39 million in COVID-19 reimbursements and future expenditures to 111 non-public schools from the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program.

The program was created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.

Midlands area schools that will receive funding include:

  • Camden Military Academy
  • Cardinal Newman School
  • Cornerstone Community Academy
  • Glenforest School
  • Grace Christian School
  • Hammond School
  • Harmony School
  • Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
  • Holy Angels Academy
  • Laurence Manning Academy
  • Newberry Academy
  • St. John Neumann Catholic School
  • St. Joseph School
  • St. Martin de Porres Catholic School
  • St. Peter’s Catholic School
  • Sumter Christian School
  • Westside Christian Academy

