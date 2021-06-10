SC providing $39 million in COVID emergency assistance to non-public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Education is providing nearly $39 million in COVID-19 reimbursements and future expenditures to 111 non-public schools from the Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools (EANS) program.
The program was created by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act.
Midlands area schools that will receive funding include:
- Camden Military Academy
- Cardinal Newman School
- Cornerstone Community Academy
- Glenforest School
- Grace Christian School
- Hammond School
- Harmony School
- Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
- Holy Angels Academy
- Laurence Manning Academy
- Newberry Academy
- St. John Neumann Catholic School
- St. Joseph School
- St. Martin de Porres Catholic School
- St. Peter’s Catholic School
- Sumter Christian School
- Westside Christian Academy
