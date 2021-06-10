Richland Co. man charged with murder of roommate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man following a shooting incident that left one person dead.
Tyler Alexander, 22, has been charged with murder. He is also facing additional charges for outstanding warrants from two unrelated incidents.
On March 29, deputies were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Freshwater Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a male lying just inside the doorway of the home. Officials say the victim had been shot in the upper body.
The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
An investigation revealed that Alexander and the victim were living together at the time of the shooting and had ongoing problems.
Officials believe those problems came to a head and Alexander fired shots at the victim, striking him. He then immediately called 911, according to reports.
Alexander was taken into custody on June 9 without incident. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
