Prisma Health hosting vaccination event at Soda City Market
By Connor Lomis | June 10, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 3:01 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Market will host a vaccination event on Saturday, June 12.

The event will take place on 1300-1600 Main Street in Columbia.

No appointments are needed and the Pfizer vaccine is provided for those ages 12 and up.

For any questions, please email Cassandra.Waddell@PrismaHealth.org.

