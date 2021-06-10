Prisma Health hosting vaccination event at Soda City Market

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Market will host a vaccination event on Saturday, June 12.
The event will take place on 1300-1600 Main Street in Columbia.
Vaccinations will be avalible from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
No appointments are needed and the Pfizer vaccine is provided for those ages 12 and up.
For any questions, please email Cassandra.Waddell@PrismaHealth.org.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.