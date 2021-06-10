McMaster awards Dustin Johnson with Order of the Palmetto

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster honored American professional golfer Dustin Johnson with the Order of the Palmetto award.
This is the states highest civilian award -- it recognizes a person’s lifetime achievements and contributions to the state of South Carolina.
McMaster said Johnson has been an “outstanding ambassador for our state has done tremendous work to grow the game of golf for youth all across South Carolina.”
