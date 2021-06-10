First Alert Forecast: Tracking scattered storms for part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more scattered storms, even for part of your weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
· On Friday, we’ll see scattered showers and storms (40% chance). It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
· This weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.
· Scattered storms are expected Saturday. Rain chances are around 50%. Storm chances are down to 20% for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.
· High temps will be in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few scattered showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Areas of patchy fog are possible. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, giving way to more heat, humidity and storms, at least for part of the weekend.
Get ready for more scattered showers and storms on Friday. Some heavy rain is possible from any storm that develops. Rain chances are around 40%. A strong or severe storm is also possible. Our high temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. It will feel hotter because of the rising humidity values.
A few showers and storms are in your forecast this weekend, but we’re not expecting a washout.
On Saturday, we’ll start the day with low clouds and fog. Then, we’ll see scattered rain and storms by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
By Sunday, rain chances go down to 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday. Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week courtesy of a cold front.
Highs will sink into the mid to upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms Early (20-30%). Areas of Patchy Fog. Mild. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Friday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
