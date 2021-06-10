First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms for first half of the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain and thunder possible this afternoon, and a better chance for Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Partly cloudy skies this morning, then more clouds and a 40% chance of storms for this afternoon.
· Chance of rain goes up to 60% Saturday, highs near 89. Scattered storms for the afternoon.
· Upper 80s, and a little less humid Sunday. Just a 20% chance of rain.
· Warm and muggy Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.
· Drier air arrives Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
We’ve got another hot and humid day today and our chance of storms goes up to 40% by this afternoon. Highs are near 90. A large trough in the jet stream and an upper level low will swing down and bring our chances of rain and thunder.
This same trough and low swings east Saturday and will bring a 60% chance of rain. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s. The showers and storms will be scattered across the Midlands mainly in the afternoon into the evening.
A small ridge of high pressure builds Sunday, this dries us up with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers by the afternoon. Humidity will be just a little lower, still muggy though.
We are warming up Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s. We have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm.
Wednesday a cold front passes through and will cool us down and bring drier air! Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s.
Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers & Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the lower 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Not As Humid. Highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
