Coroner to perform autopsies on mother, son killed in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Coroner will preform the autopsies on a mother and son that were killed at their hunting lodge.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office says that the autopsies of Maggie Murdaugh, 52; and Paul Murdaugh, 22, will be performed Thursday.
The Murdaugh family is well-known in the Lowcountry. Three generations of the family served as consecutive 14th Circuit Solicitors from 1920 through 2005. The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office serves Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded Monday night to a 911 call at the Murdaugh property in the 4100 block of Moselle Road in the Islandton area.
Both had been shot to death, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey.
Paul Murdaugh was charged in 2019 in the death of 19-year-old University of South Carolina student Mallory Beach, who died in a boat crash near Parris Island in late February of that year.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said the charges against Murdaugh would be dropped in light of his death.
Several members of the Murdaugh family were named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Beach’s family. The lawsuit names a restaurant and several people the Beach family alleged played a role in providing alcohol to the minors on the boat. The lawsuit named members from three generations of Paul Murdaugh’s relatives.
Since Monday night, investigators have released few details on what might have led up to the killings.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.